Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

The State of Aviation in Wichita

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

United Way earns additional $2,500 Helping Hand

WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

98 Years Old and Still Working

The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita

WICHITA, KS

