Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
The State of Aviation in Wichita
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Does It Work? Handy Heater. Updated: 39 minutes ago.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super...
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
KWCH.com
Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
KWCH.com
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
‘We lost several of our family’: Wichitan born in Turkey speaks out on devastating earthquake
As search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following a devastating 7.8 earthquake, several Wichitans from both countries are carefully monitoring the situation.
KWCH.com
Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
Spirit AeroSystems hosting hourly job fair Saturday
Spirit AeroSystems is hosting an hourly job fair Saturday.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 10 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
KWCH.com
United Way earns additional $2,500 Helping Hand
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so. At Monday night’s meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts. City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita. Updated: 14 hours ago.
KWCH.com
Downtown Wichita restaurant celebrating Black History Month through its menu
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A downtown Wichita restaurant is honoring Black History Month through its food. During the month of February, PourHouse is serving up dishes made famous by Black chefs. Specifically, the restaurant is offering four meals from four different chefs throughout the month. “They bring a lot of...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
98 Years Old and Still Working
The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans. WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just looking at him, you...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
Comments / 0