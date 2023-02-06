ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KHQ Right Now

Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified a civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night. According to SCSO, Eastern State Hospital staff reported 21-year-old Silas Finley walked away from the facilities at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. SCSO said deputies searched for 21-year-old Silas Finley on Tuesday but could not find him.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday, Feb. 6, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers of a second closure on SR-174 in Lincoln County between Electric City and Wilbur, following a closure earlier in the day due to a blocking collision. According to WSDOT, a morning collision on Monday...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Veteran wrongfully declared dead after wife passed struggles to reclaim benefits

SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting in Perry District Wednesday night left one person dead and two other injured. The suspect or suspects remain at large. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the shooting took place on east 7th Avenue and south Helena Street, around 8:30 p.m. Officers arriving to the scene found three victims wounded by gunshot. One was already deceased, but officers provided first aid to the two injured victims until they were transported to hospital for treatment.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
COLFAX, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
ATHOL, ID
KHQ Right Now

1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right now,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime

Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
DAVENPORT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
SPOKANE, WA

