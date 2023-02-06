Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Recalls Khloé Kardashian “Beating [A] Bitch Ass” After Catching Him Cheating
In the years since their divorce, the athlete has admitted that he’s embarrassed over his past infidelities. Throughout her life, Khloé Kardashian has endured some seriously tragic relationships. Not only was she done dirty by her Canadian baby daddy (on numerous occasions), but she was also cheated on by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, countless times throughout their union.
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
TMZ.com
Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral Draws Celebrities to Toronto
Tristan Thompson held a funeral for his late mother this weekend -- which a handful of notable celebrities flew out for to pay their respects ... including the Kardashians. The NBA player was on hand Saturday in Toronto -- where a service was held for his mom, Andrea, who died suddenly over a week ago after suffering a heart attack. Tristan was dressed in all black outside, where Andrea's casket was eventually carried through as well.
Popculture
Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Video of Fan Mocking How She and Travis Scott Chose Son Aire’s Name
All in good fun. Kylie Jenner reacted to a fan joking about at how she and Travis Scott decided to name their son Aire. In a TikTok video shared by user @simo_ziqubu on January 22, a fan was seen playing both Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, as they tried to determine their second child’s name. The duo debated as...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Here’s Why Fans Are Worried That Khloé Kardashian Is Getting Back With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal
Khloé Kardashian’s friends and fans reportedly fear she might get back with cheating ex Tristan Thompson – with whom she shares four-year-old daughter True as well as a five-month-old son who was born via surrogate last year – after they have b...
Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Anti-Social’ Because of ‘Fake People’: ‘Ain’t That the Truth’
Scott Disick seemingly offered insight into his life after fans noticed that he has been keeping a low profile. The Talentless cofounder, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, January 25, to share a quote attributed to Shia LaBeouf. "Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read via Disick's Instagram Story. […]
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Elle
Kardashian Fans Are Making The Same Joke About Kourtney In Kim's New Pic
Kim Kardashian just shared a throwback photo alongside sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and fans are all making the same joke about oldest sister, Kourt. Still nailing the pink, though!. As well as sharing insights into Chicago's birthday party and snaps from SKIMS' latest Valentine's Day campaign, Kim is a...
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom
Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
Khloé Kardashian Declares She's Spent Enough Time On Things That 'Didn't Feel Right' After Clearing Up Tristan Thompson Rumors
Khloé Kardashian made it clear she's leaving negative energy in the past. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 5, to share a cryptic quote about moving on after clearing up rumors she's back with cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson. "I've spent enough time on things that never felt right," the anonymous quote, shared on an all-black background, read. "I'm listening to my soul now."Kardashian also posted another interesting mantra earlier that day which read, "stop feeling bad for doing what's best for you." The tell-tale quotes come as the Good American co-founder made it...
Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!
Can you believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire Webster, is already 1? The baby boy marked his very first birthday on Thursday, February 2, and of course, his famous family couldn't wait to celebrate the occasion, posting never-before-seen pictures of the adorable tot."AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you," Jenner wrote in an Instagram tribute alongside a slideshow of new photos and videos. "Happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.""Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much!" Kim Kardashian gushed in...
Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We're in Awe
Teddy bears and baby blankets are common (and thoughtful!) gifts for new babies. But the Kardashians always go one step further — and their surprise present for Paris Hilton’s baby boy is definitely unique. This businesswoman and socialite revealed on her Instagram Story early this morning that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner gave her a giant stuffed alpaca! We are in awe of this stunning, life-sized stuffed animal. “I literally thought this was a real alpaca. Thank you so much Kris, Kim, and Khloé,” she says in the video. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute. Adorable. And,...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'
The Kardashians star posted the sweet clip of her youngest to her Instagram Story on Monday Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her baby boy's latest fashion. On Monday, the reality star, 38, posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of her youngest — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever-so-slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Kardashian...
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Unexpected Wedding News
Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I...
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)
Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
Comments / 0