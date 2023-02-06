ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker

Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been

Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade

There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade

Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears

It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical

Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

