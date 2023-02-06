ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

Upstart faces serious headwinds right now, but the core business model remains compelling. Shopify is still growing steadily, its bottom line is improving, and market share is strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street

Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.

