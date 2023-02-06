ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Loudwire

Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
KTLO

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'

The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
Loudwire

Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Florence Carmela

Will Steve Perry Return For Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour

Neal Schon and Steve Perry at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2017Photo byKevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty. Will fan finally get to see vocalist Steve Perry reunite with his former bandmates in 2023? The iconic rock band Journey are celebrating 50 years of music with their number one album Freedom and a world tour.
American Songwriter

Black Sabbath’s Music Gets Turned Into a Ballet

The music of Black Sabbath is the central theme around a new ballet scheduled to open in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England in September of 2023. Titled Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the limited performance, running Sept. 23-30, will feature eight of the band’s classic songs, including “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Laguna Sunrise,” “Orchid,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “Solitude.”
NME

Daughter confront sobriety on emotional new single ‘Party’

Daughter have shared ‘Party’, the second single to be lifted from their upcoming third album ‘Stereo Mind Game’. The song, released today (February 8), was co-written by all three band members – lead vocalist Elena Tonra, guitarist Igor Haefeli and drummer Remi Aguiella. Furthermore, both Tonra and Haefeli served as the track’s co-producers.
Loudwire

Skindred Song Goes Viral With TikTok Dance, Lead Singer Responds

The Welsh reggae metal band Skindred have a viral TikTok hit on their hands after their 2005 single "Nobody" recently caught fire with a dance craze on the video-sharing app. Now, even Skindred lead singer Benji Webbe has joined in the trend. This week, the musician tried his hand at the "Nobody" TikTok dance, as Metal Hammer and NME reported.
Loudwire

Loudwire

