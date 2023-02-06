Read full article on original website
Linkin Park are set to release an unreleased song on February 10
Lost was recorded during the Meteora sessions
How Linkin Park’s Numb became nu metal’s last blockbuster hit and racked up a billion streams on the back of it
The story behind Linkin Park’s 2003 single Numb
Linkin Park NEW Song Release Date: Band’s Archival Track Finally Dropping After Cryptic Countdown
Good news for Linkin Park fans! After nearly six years of not releasing any new music or performing at live events, the band is back this 2023 as they're set to drop an archival song that has never been heard by the public; when is it coming out?. Taking to...
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'
The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille
Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
Will Steve Perry Return For Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour
Neal Schon and Steve Perry at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2017Photo byKevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty. Will fan finally get to see vocalist Steve Perry reunite with his former bandmates in 2023? The iconic rock band Journey are celebrating 50 years of music with their number one album Freedom and a world tour.
Black Sabbath’s Music Gets Turned Into a Ballet
The music of Black Sabbath is the central theme around a new ballet scheduled to open in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England in September of 2023. Titled Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the limited performance, running Sept. 23-30, will feature eight of the band’s classic songs, including “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Laguna Sunrise,” “Orchid,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “Solitude.”
David Draiman Praises Satanic Grammys Performance That ‘Just Set the Bar for Everyone’
While the lack of rock representation in the Grammy broadcast ceremony remains, there was a satanic presence put forth last night, as Sam Smith and Kim Petras summoned up a devilish performance that earned some praise while also making a point from Disturbed frontman David Draiman. The two musicians performed...
Daughter confront sobriety on emotional new single ‘Party’
Daughter have shared ‘Party’, the second single to be lifted from their upcoming third album ‘Stereo Mind Game’. The song, released today (February 8), was co-written by all three band members – lead vocalist Elena Tonra, guitarist Igor Haefeli and drummer Remi Aguiella. Furthermore, both Tonra and Haefeli served as the track’s co-producers.
Paramore: This Is Why review – deft songs of millennial malaise
The pop-punk band have progressed from teenage bile to thirtysomething angst, expressed with agitated drumming, angular guitars, big riffs and heartfelt lyrics
Megadeth are being sued over the cover of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
Megadeth cover artist Brent Elliott White is suing the band and their label for copyright infringement
Skindred Song Goes Viral With TikTok Dance, Lead Singer Responds
The Welsh reggae metal band Skindred have a viral TikTok hit on their hands after their 2005 single "Nobody" recently caught fire with a dance craze on the video-sharing app. Now, even Skindred lead singer Benji Webbe has joined in the trend. This week, the musician tried his hand at the "Nobody" TikTok dance, as Metal Hammer and NME reported.
