Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Related
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Kyrie Irving Said He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets After 'Year 1' Because Of The Things Behind The Scenes
"I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could," Irving said, explaining his exit from the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Paul Pierce Finally Admits LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I've Never Acknowledged You As A King, But You Truly The King."
Paul Pierce has finally given his arch-rival LeBron James his flowers after James' all-time scoring record achievement.
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Darvin Ham Takes A Subtle Shot At LeBron James And The Attention He Got Because Of The All-Time Scoring Record
Darvin Ham partially blames LeBron James for losing against the Thunder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Comments / 0