Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
