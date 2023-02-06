Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas.
Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and private clubs. The bill cleared the house Health and Human Services committee Monday morning by a 5 to 3 vote.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
