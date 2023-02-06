ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse

By Scott Brown
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas.

Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and private clubs. The bill cleared the house Health and Human Services committee Monday morning by a 5 to 3 vote.

