WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert for Thursday night for high winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a rainy and mild Thursday morning and afternoon, a cold front will push through the region around 10 p.m. Behind that front, the wind will increase noticeably. A Yellow Alert is up for tonight to cover the strong wind threat to parts of the region.
WHEC TV-10
RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
WHEC TV-10
City will waive pet adoption fees on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Animal Services will host a free pet adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the City’s animal shelter at 184 Verona St. Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs. Visitors should bring a collar, leash or pet carrier to bring their pets home. Visitors will be brought into the shelter in small groups to minimize stress on the animals, so it’s suggested that visitors dress for the weather, and for waiting in line outside.
WHEC TV-10
What’s with the generators and gas cans up on utility poles? Here’s the answer
CHILI, N.Y. – There are generators attached to utility poles with gas cans sticking out of them. When an alert viewer brought this to our attention, we knew we had to figure out what’s going on here. And guess what? It involves RG&E. It’s not entirely RG&E’s fault,...
WHEC TV-10
Person dies after tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Memorial services for Rev. Florence will be held Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A civil rights pioneer will be laid to rest this weekend. The public is invited to memorial services on Friday and Saturday for Rev. Franklin Florence, who died last week at the age of 89. The services will be at the Central Church of Christ, 101...
WHEC TV-10
Second incident in three weeks: Woman stomped on, pepper sprayed at Dave and Buster’s
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – This is not the first incident at Dave and Buster’s, it’s the second in three weeks. An employee who captured video of it says these fights are just one too many. News10NBC found out they are happening at Dave and Busters all across the...
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
WHEC TV-10
Liquor store on University Ave burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A liquor store on University Avenue in the city was broken into on Thursday morning. Police responded to Universal Liquor near Culver Road just after 1:15 a.m. Police say a car drove through the front doors, causing major damage. Investigators also say the suspects stole items...
WHEC TV-10
WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.
WHEC TV-10
KIA sends warning letter to owner the same day thieves targeted her car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – How about this for bad timing? On the same day someone tried to steal a young woman’s KIA outside her home, she got a letter from KIA warning her that she was a potential target. And the car maker’s letter told her to go to a dealership to get a software update to protect her car.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s Roots: Four Black female executives discuss why they fight for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four Rochester organizations secured $1.8 million from the federal government in this year’s spending bill. With that money, they plan to revitalize neighborhoods, provide youth programs and reduce violence. And all four of those organizations are led by Black women. In this edition of Rochester’s roots, I sat down with them to learn what fuels them.
WHEC TV-10
Local Syrian restaurant owner raises money for homeland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the rescue and recovery efforts continue in Turkey, and Syria, local families with ties to both countries are compelled to help survivors of the quake. News10NBC finds out what one Syrian restaurant owner is doing to raise money to send back to his homeland. Right...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
WHEC TV-10
RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night. Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
WHEC TV-10
Videos show thieves using stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and grab what they can
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, we received an upsetting video from one of those smash and grabs with stolen SUVs last week. This video shows how thieves busted into Record Archive on East Avenue. The owner shared the video with me. After sneaking up the sidewalk to Record Archive, the driver of the stolen SUV used it like a battering ram to bust through the front door. Two people ran inside and went straight for the cash register. They were in and out in 30 seconds.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County deputies say man was arrested after chase involving stolen car
CASTILE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a chase involving a stolen car on Feb. 1. Clinton R. Browne, 48, was arrested after the chase that started in Livingston County ended in Wyoming County, in the Town of Castile. Deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen.
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police officer sues town, police department, and town leaders over handling of former chief’s crash
GREECE, N.Y. – The veteran Greece Police officer, who asked the district attorney to investigate his then-police chief after the chief crashed a town-issued SUV, has filed a lawsuit against the town, police department, supervisor, and deputy supervisor. Casey Voelkl says he became a “scapegoat” in the wake of...
