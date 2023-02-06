ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rockdale County's Rod Cole again named SEC Basketball Legend

Rockdale County native Rod Cole, who helped lead the Georgia to the 1990 SEC Championship, has been selected as the Bulldogs' 2023 SEC Legend, it was announced Wednesday. The 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends from each league school will be honored at the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31

Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
ATHENS, GA
Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett to host Community Chit Chat

CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns. The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2023:. • Anthony Eberechi Adieme, 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:. • Kevin Antoine Banks, 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9

Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Pet adoption fees are $60 for dogs/puppies and kittens/cats. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines and...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 10

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name.

