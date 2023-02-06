ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said.

Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.

Lehner was killed in the collision, State Police said.

The driver of the Highlander, Cheryl Freels, 45, of Quinton, suffered serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

