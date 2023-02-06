ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two killed in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night.  Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 28th Terrace for reported gunshots.  After arriving on scene officers discovered two victims, a woman and man, inside a vehicle.  Police began life-saving measures […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KAKE TV

Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

