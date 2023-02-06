Read full article on original website
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
kttn.com
Kansas City man sentenced to over six years in prison after using fake gun in foiled restaurant robbery
A Kansas City, Mo., man who attempted to rob an Independence, Mo., restaurant with a fake gun, but was thwarted when employees fought back, was sentenced in federal court for the robbery. Bryan C. Byers, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to six years and six months...
Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, deadly shooting in KCK
A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a deadly kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017.
Kansas City Police respond to deadly double shooting Wednesday night
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KCTV 5
KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
Two killed in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 28th Terrace for reported gunshots. After arriving on scene officers discovered two victims, a woman and man, inside a vehicle. Police began life-saving measures […]
kttn.com
KC man indicted for drug trafficking, illegal machine gun following police chase through back yard in Independence
A Kansas City, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun following the police chase of a stolen car driven through the backyard of an Independence, Mo., residence. Jermel D. McCray, 28, was charged in a six-count indictment returned by...
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Alleged Olathe East shooter appears in court, will go to trial
Jaylon Elmore, the student who allegedly opened fire in an Olathe East assistant principal's office last March, has been bound over for trial.
KMBC.com
Leavenworth football player dead after fight, police investigate as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide. Police confirm Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Miller and the suspect.
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
kttn.com
Felon in Grandview, Missouri, who used explosives to attempt to break into ATM, pleads guilty to illegal firearm
A Grandview, Mo., man who used explosives in two failed attempts to break into ATMs at Overland Park, Kan., businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm. Josiah Ronnell Lewis, also known as “Joey,” 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to being a felon...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Mother of man killed watching KC sideshow says events need secure space
The mother of a 20-year-old Kansas man shot and killed while watching a sideshow says her son just wanted to watch fast cars burn rubber.
KAKE TV
Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
Sedgwick County Department of Corrections asking for help in finding escaped juvenile
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
