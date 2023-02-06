Greensboro teen charged in connection to shooting death on St. Croix Place, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro teen was charged with first-degree murder after a body was found on Monday on St. Croix Place, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of St. Croix Place when they were told a body had been found.81-year-old woman killed in crash at intersection of Randleman, W Meadowview Roads, Greensboro police say
The deceased has been identified as Quantell Tehmel White, 21, of Greensboro.
White was found with a gunshot wound, and police began a homicide investigation.
Greensboro police charged Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed, 18, of Greensboro, with first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0