San Antonio, TX

iheart.com

Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

6 things to know in Austin food right now: Driftwood hospitality couple drift to Buda to launch steakhouse

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsClass is the main goal at Taste on Main, opening in Buda on February 15. The space is modeled after "classy downtown steak and seafood concepts," according to co-owner Travis Tindol. Tamra and Travis Tindol are known for their previous effort, Hays City Store & Ice House, a casual Southern staple in Driftwood, but now they're turning up the refinement. The menu follows most steakhouse standards, but...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Roger

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Roger. He’s a quiet, young boy with a huge heart who’s ready for his forever family!. Roger enjoys computers, listening to music, and playing sports, especially basketball. He also likes looking fresh – getting his haircut and picking out new clothes....
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names

A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
TEXAS STATE
philosophynews.com

George Strait House: The San Antonio Villa

NicknameKing George Age70 Date Of Birth 18th May 1952Relationship StatusMarriedNet Worth Height300 million USD1.58 m. If you are an enthusiast of American music, chances are you have heard of George Harvey Strait Sr, the man popularly known as the ‘King of Country Music’. His career started in the illustrious decade of the 1980s, and he played a pivotal role in the popularization of the neotraditional movement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texomashomepage.com

Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas

The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas

We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

