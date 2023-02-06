Read full article on original website
kunm.org
WED: New Mexico lawmakers have proposed 7 new gun laws, + More
Legislators in New Mexico have proposed 7 new gun laws - Associated Press. Legislators in New Mexico have proposed seven gun laws in a wide-ranging package of proposals. Members of a House committee want to establish a two-week waiting period for firearm purchases plus prohibit the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles and handguns in the state.
Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field issue in New Mexico
New Mexico has a major doctor shortage.
Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there.
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
travellemming.com
Camping in New Mexico in 2023 (19 Best Sites & 5 Tips)
Camping in New Mexico is one of the most underrated activities in the Southwestern state. Sleep alongside towering sandstone mesas, amid giant pines, or on the outskirts of a famous New Mexico adobe town. As a passionate camper myself, I’ve visited New Mexico multiple times and have never paid for...
actionnews5.com
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A teenager from New Mexico has become the state’s youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings. Gabriel Carothers, 17, is no stranger to flying high as aviation sparked his interest early in life. “My father had a...
Santa Fe Reporter
Gun Reform Measures Progress at Legislature
The New Mexico Legislature’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee yesterday passed two bills aimed at reforming gun control in New Mexico on 4-2 votes, sending both to the House Judiciary Committee next. HB 100 would create a 14-day waiting period for purchasing guns. HB101 would ban assault weapons like AR-15s. Both proposals predictably drew numerous advocates and detractors. New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Executive Director Allen Sánchez spoke in favor of the proposals (right around 2:15 in the linked video): “We bury the victims,” Sánchez said. “I want to repeat that. We bury them. These are real people with real mourning families. We have to start somewhere and I know we can’t all agree on the same thing, but this effort is a real start.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the passage of HB101, noting in a statement that while she is “a firm believer in responsible gun ownership...the fact of the matter is that our communities, our families and our law enforcement are put at risk every single day when weapons of war fall into the wrong hands.” State Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who is sponsoring both bills, also reiterated in a statement that while “most gun owners in New Mexico are responsible,” as long as high capacity weapons are legal, they will be used to hurt people. “We have seen far too many mass shootings carried out using these weapons,” Romero said. “As state lawmakers, we have the power to take this important step to prevent these senseless tragedies.” Several other gun-related bills are also in the queue during this year’s session, which ends March 18. The Albuquerque Journal has a rundown.
The Satanic Temple launching tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic. It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in […]
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
kiowacountypress.net
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
kunm.org
TUES: Pretrial detention change could cost New Mexico $15M a year, + More
Pretrial detention change could cost New Mexico $15M a year - Associated Press. A proposed state Senate bill that calls for people accused of certain violent crimes to remain jailed without bond until trial could cost New Mexico up to $15.3 million annually, according to a legislative analysis obtained by a newspaper.
Santa Fe Reporter
LFC Report Raises Red Flags on Pretrial Detention Bill
LFC analysis raises red flags on pretrial reform measures. Legislators have a controversial bill that proposes revamping New Mexico’s pretrial detention system scheduled for its first hearing before the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tomorrow afternoon (the bill was previously heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but was not voted upon). A fiscal analysis from the Legislative Finance Committee says implementing the bill could cost more than $15 million annually, at minimum, based on calculations of increased detainees and increased costs to the Public Defender’s office. Additional costs to police, courts and other agencies also are anticipated. Moreover, the report notes concerns from multiple agencies, including the public defender’s office, attorney general’s office, Administrative Office of the Courts and the state Sentencing Commission that creating a rebuttable presumption against pretrial release could violate Article 2, Section 13 of the New Mexico State Constitution. The bill would essentially shift the burden from the state to the defendants and has the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, even though multiple studies have shown the governor proposes would not significantly reduce crime. The new LFC analysis reinforces that outcome: “Pretrial defendants are small contributors to New Mexico’s overall violent crime rate based on reported crime,” the analysis notes. “Research has concluded most proposals to create rebuttable presumptions are “roughly equivalent to detaining a random sample of defendants who are currently released.”
GoFundMe boots campaign for Arizona rancher held on $1M bond for murder of migrant shot on property
GoFundMe removed fundraisers for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, who is held on a $1 million bond for the murder of a man identified as Mexican migrant Gabriel Cuen-Butimea.
rrobserver.com
Turn the tide for NM students with more time for learning
This year marks the 40th anniversary of a report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education titled, A Nation at Risk, which described America’s public education system as suffering from a “rising tide of mediocrity” and documented that students were falling behind other nations. In four decades, we have not turned the tide.
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to...
KRQE News 13
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High teens...
KRQE News 13
Stealing the show: How online ticket scalpers target New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It is one of New Mexico’s most anticipated entertainment events. When the curtain rises in May at the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall it will unveil Albuquerque’s premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton. “It’s the most exciting thing that I’ve seen in a long time,” says Popejoy Hall’s retired Director Tom Tkach. “It’s a big deal because (it will be) in Albuquerque. People don’t have to go to New York to see Hamilton. Years from now, they’ll still be talking about Hamilton,” Tkach says.
Fox News
