Lubbock, TX

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp

Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?

If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
LUBBOCK, TX
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
LUBBOCK, TX
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
LEVELLAND, TX
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

