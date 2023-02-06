Read full article on original website
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp
Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?
If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Travel Columnist Surprised To Find Out There Are Fun Things To Do In Lubbock
If you have lived in Lubbock longer than a couple of years, you have no doubt heard the following said about Lubbock, "Lubbock is boring" and that "there is nothing to do in Lubbock". In fact, you've probably heard those things a lot like I have. Most of the time...
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
‘Do you have a family at home?’ Asks Hollis Daniels before fatally shooting Texas Tech officer
It was a tough, emotional day in court as body camera footage was played from the night of Officer Floyd East’s fatal shooting. Officer East’s family was in tears and stepped out of the courtroom to avoid seeing and hearing the gruesome shooting.
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
