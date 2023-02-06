Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly is suing to get answers from the Mayor...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple storms for Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A warning for wind chills down to 70 below is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and a wind chill advisory covers the Western Arctic coast, where wind chills will get down to 55 below zero.
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian, collected and examined […]
khns.org
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday
The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Princess Announces 2024 Alaska Season with 7 Ships
Princess Cruises has announced its Alaska 2024 season celebrating its 55th anniversary of sailing in Alaska this year, according to a press release. A total of seven ships will sail to Alaska during the 2024 season, departing from four homeports including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier). “As...
alaskafish.news
Former Yukon reality TV star named to AK Board of Fisheries
Alaska gov provided no notice nor input on the new appointment. Many in Alaska’s fishing industry will be surprised to learn that a former reality television star is the newest member on the state Board of Fisheries (BOF). With no publicity, introduction or input, Stan Zuray of Tanana was...
Alaska Communications Expands Broadband Availability and Speed in Alaska’s Interior
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- In 2022, almost 5,000 homes in Alaska’s Interior region gained access to new broadband connectivity thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005014/en/ Pictured: Fort Wainwright family housing equipped with an Alaska Communications receiver. Mesh networks use fiber and radios to create a redundant mesh of connectivity around the customer. (Photo: Business Wire)
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gravemarker in Pine Plains Cemetary, tucked into a small town in upstate New York, displays the name of a man who went missing in the Alaska woods 46 years ago. Engraved into the stone are his name, Gary Frank Sotherden, his birth year of 1951...
ktoo.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to join opposition to lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
alaskafish.news
Want to learn the fishing life? Sign on for Crew Training by March 30!
Aims to get more young ‘boots on deck’ in AK where average fishing age is 50. The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a Sitka-based fishing group and partner organization Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT), are seeking applicants for the Crew Training Program. Now in its 8th year,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental group holds 25th annual forum this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How to protect Alaska’s wild creatures like fur seals to polar bears, erosion, and how to protect rural communities are part of the conversations planned for this week during the 25th annual Alaska Forum on the Environment. “The topics are really broad, but very personal...
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying
Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
kinyradio.com
Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
