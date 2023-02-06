Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs
A woman who was recently indicted following the sudden and suspicious death of her husband is reportedly no stranger to the courtroom or a murder trial. According to court reports, Sarah Jean Hartsfield was indicted in Chambers County last week for murder after her husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, died days after he was rushed to the hospital with a suspicious illness last month.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects wanted for shooting woman multiple times in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people who they say have been charged with the shooting of a 36-year-old woman last year. On Dec. 14, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 11650 block of West Bellfort Boulevard around 2:05 a.m. When officers arrived,...
19-year-old died jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says
Only ABC13 spoke with the family of a 19-year-old who died jumping out of her moving car. They revealed that the boyfriend who was with their loved one fell out of their favor.
Houston career criminal sentenced to 50 years in prison for violent fatal crash into Uber car: reports
A Houston, Texas man was handed a 50-year prison sentence after being found guilty of murder linked to a crash he caused when he fled police in 2020.
Lansing Daily
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
Houston authorities searching for ambulance stolen from fire station
A Houston city fire ambulance was stolen Monday and authorities were searching for the vehicle, authorities said.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves person dead after 2 cars overturn on US-59 in Sugar Land, officials say
Sugar Land police said to avoid the US-59 area between Highway 90 and Dairy Ashford Road as they conduct the fatality investigation.
KHOU
Mother broken after 14-year-old son found shot to death on dead-end road in north Houston
Carlos Lugo's mother was hoping her 14-year-old son would be found alive. Her worst fears came true when his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston.
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
