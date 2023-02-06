ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs

A woman who was recently indicted following the sudden and suspicious death of her husband is reportedly no stranger to the courtroom or a murder trial. According to court reports, Sarah Jean Hartsfield was indicted in Chambers County last week for murder after her husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, died days after he was rushed to the hospital with a suspicious illness last month.
BEACH CITY, TX
Lansing Daily

Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police

A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
Fox News

Fox News

960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy