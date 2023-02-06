ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investopedia

FTX to Politicians: Return our Donations or We'll Sue

FTX, the crypto trading platform whose bankruptcy sent shudders through the industry, has a message for the politicians who took its political donations: Show us the money. Bankruptcy-court appointed officers of FTX, which doled out as much as $93 million to politicians, are demanding the money back by the end of the month—and threatened legal consequences otherwise.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Maine Writer

Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company

During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

GOP boos fool no one: Everyone knows Republicans want to slash Social Security and Medicare

After being forced into submission by people like Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one would think Speaker Kevin McCarthy would have downgraded his own self-assessment as a master negotiator. But no, ever since he finally secured his seat after 15 humiliating rounds of his own caucus voting against him, McCarthy has forged ahead with what he clearly thinks is a genius plan to trick President Joe Biden into destroying Social Security and Medicare for him: Mobster tactics.
The Hill

Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security

House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits.  The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).  Democrats, including…
MsBirgith

President Biden says he does not take any blame for high inflation

Inflation has been a topic of concern for many Americans as the cost of living continues to rise. The economic phenomenon is affecting everyone in one way or another, from the price of groceries to the cost of housing. The issue of inflation was recently brought to the forefront during a Jobs of America report, where the reporter asked President Biden about the situation.

