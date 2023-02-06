Read full article on original website
FTX Donated To Democrats, Republicans — Now Bankrupt Exchange Wants It All Back
FTX has urged all political candidates and organizations who have received donations from its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other executives to return these funds before the end of February. What Happened: In a press release, FTX said it is sending confidential notices to political figures, political action groups and...
FTX seeking return of Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is asking politicians, campaign committees, and super PACs that took money from Sam Bankman-Fried to return the donations.
FTX to Politicians: Return our Donations or We'll Sue
FTX, the crypto trading platform whose bankruptcy sent shudders through the industry, has a message for the politicians who took its political donations: Show us the money. Bankruptcy-court appointed officers of FTX, which doled out as much as $93 million to politicians, are demanding the money back by the end of the month—and threatened legal consequences otherwise.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
AOC, other politicians paid thousands in campaign cash to Chinese foreign agent
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and a handful of other federal lawmakers had paid thousands from their campaigns to Sing Tao U.S., a registered Chinese foreign agent.
Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company
During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
GOP boos fool no one: Everyone knows Republicans want to slash Social Security and Medicare
After being forced into submission by people like Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one would think Speaker Kevin McCarthy would have downgraded his own self-assessment as a master negotiator. But no, ever since he finally secured his seat after 15 humiliating rounds of his own caucus voting against him, McCarthy has forged ahead with what he clearly thinks is a genius plan to trick President Joe Biden into destroying Social Security and Medicare for him: Mobster tactics.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema pulls in cash from Wall Street, real estate titans as she mulls reelection bid
Titans of the real estate and private equity industries, including from companies like Blackstone, are bankrolling Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as the Arizona lawmaker considers a reelection bid in 2024. The senator, who switched from being a Democrat to an independent in December, went into 2023 with $8.2 million on hand.
Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security
House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits. The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). Democrats, including…
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
President Biden says he does not take any blame for high inflation
Inflation has been a topic of concern for many Americans as the cost of living continues to rise. The economic phenomenon is affecting everyone in one way or another, from the price of groceries to the cost of housing. The issue of inflation was recently brought to the forefront during a Jobs of America report, where the reporter asked President Biden about the situation.
