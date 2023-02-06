ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City’s Power & Light District prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

By Erika McGuire
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Kansas City's Power & Light District is preparing to have crowds of Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

The District is hosting events leading up to the game as, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in the past five years.

On Friday, there will be the Red Kingdom Rally starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and will include performances and contests including, Family Feud, a football-toss challenge and more.

Victoria Quintero, special events manager for The District says Saturday will be live entertainment, with night life venues to keep the party going.

The District's block party for the Super Bowl gets underway at 10 a.m. Sunday and will have a $10 entry fee. Those attending both events must be at least 18 years old. The event will include live bands, giveaways, contests, multiple stages with big LED screens and more.

"We will have everybody inside the KC Live block," Quintero said. "But in addition to that we are planning to expand onto Grand Boulevard with extra LED screens, alcohol things like that."

With large crowds of Chiefs fans expected to attend the weekend long events, safety is also at the top of the list.

"We will have security check points at all of our entrances and no re-entry as well," Quintero said.

Fans heading to the Kansas City to be a part of the action, The District recommends you get there early as parking will be available but limited.

"We suggest car pooling, utilizing our street car to get down here because things will be really crowded and packed," Quintero said.

Power & Light says they do have some things in mind if the Chiefs do have a victory but wouldn't provide any details.

