Watch: The NFL’s best kid reporter just prayed with Derek Carr

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Less than a month after going viral for his informative — and adorable — interview with Davante Adams , kid reporter Jeremiah Fennell once again took social media by storm over the weekend by interviewing top players at the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

He danced with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson , chatted with former quarterback Eli Manning about family life and asked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr if he remembered when he realized his wife was his “queen.”

“You’re going to make me cry man,” Carr said.

Fennell went on to ask Carr if he could pray with him, since the quarterback will likely be leaving the Raiders — Fennell’s favorite team — this offseason. Carr agreed and bowed his head as Fennell recited what’s commonly known as the serenity prayer.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” Fennell said.

“Amen. Wow. That’s unbelievable,” added Carr.

Fennell told the quarterback that he admires and respects him for who he is on and off the field.

“No matter what color you wear or what field you play on, we both know that God has you in his hands,” the 10-year-old said.

Fennell, who has said that his dream job is to be the Raiders’ home game commentator, often references his own faith in his interviews and on his social media accounts .

He is also known for memorizing players’ season and career stats and then reciting them without notes at the start of his interviews.

The Raiders have been so pleased with Fennell’s work this season that they gifted him with a trip to this week’s Super Bowl.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby unveiled the Super Bowl tickets during his conversation with the young reporter at the Pro Bowl.

“It’s going to be amazing. You earned it,” Crosby said.