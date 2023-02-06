ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIYib_0kePmv0v00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee lawmaker is hoping to clarify how alcoholic beverages are regulated in the state.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R— Bristol ) has introduced legislation that would change the Tennessee Code Annotated to use language determining the alcoholic content of beers and other beverages by volume rather than by weight.

Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

But pick up any case of beer in the grocery store, and consumers will see the alcoholic content is measured by volume and is frequently higher than 8%. This confusion is what Lundberg is hoping to clear up.

“Everyone in the industry uses alcohol by volume,” he told News 2. “We’re really making our code adjust to what the market is, and the market’s measuring everything by volume.”

According to Lundberg, a measurement of 8% alcohol by weight is mathematically equivalent to 10.1% alcohol by volume, so his bill would change all references to “eight percent (8%) by weight” to “ten and one-tenth of one percent (10.1%) by volume.”

Although the number is higher, Lundberg stressed his bill does not in any way increase the allowed alcoholic content of items.

“It’s not an increase. It’s the exact same thing,” he said. “Something that’s 8.0 alcohol by weight and 10.1 alcohol by volume are the exact same thing. We’re not changing the alcoholic content at all.”

Lawmakers seek to add new state motto, more state songs this legislative session

He added he had been approached by people in the industry asking for the clarification, citing the confusion between the making of certain alcohols and the packaging instructions.

“Somewhere in there we need to clarify things,” he said. “Let’s clarify what we can sell and what’s different. We’re not putting alcohol on the shelves.”

Lundberg was hopeful the bill could pass but was glad to at least spark the conversation this legislative session.

“More than anything, it’s a conversation for folks to have,” he said. “I’m going to level the playing field so it’s apples and apples. If it’s all packaged by volume, but our code says by gravity, what are you getting? Let’s make our code by volume if that’s what the industry is doing. Let’s do the mathematical conversion and say 8.0 in gravity is 10.1 by volume.”

Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly . Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.

What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More

You can also find daily coverage from the session here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 8

Brian Felker
2d ago

Require that every beverage producer make a special container just to sell in your state and you'll drastically reduce the number of manufacturers willing to operate here.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
womanaroundtown.com

10 Best Places To Travel To In Tennessee

Vacations help people ditch their everyday routine for a while and forget their worries. No wonder 75% of Americans planned a vacation last year. So, where are you planning to go this year?. When it comes to planning a vacation, you won’t find an option better than the Volunteer State,...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy