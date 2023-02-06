ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee

Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
COLORADO STATE
K99

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas

DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Colorado's heavy snowpack could cause heavy spring runoff

Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Peter Zampa brings you the takeaways from 2023's State of the Union. Where Xcel makes its profit. Updated: 16 hours ago. Xcel does not profit off of your bills, so where do they...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
coloradopolitics.com

House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado

Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
CRAIG, CO

Comments / 0

