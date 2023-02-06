Read full article on original website
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement
Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
Homeowners with non-working solar panels point to Xcel as the problem
Some Colorado homeowners said they have been waiting months for their solar panels to be connected to the power grid, and are blaming Xcel Energy.
Polis announces new measures to help reduce energy costs for Coloradans
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday new measures his office will be taking to help lower the cost of energy for Coloradans.
You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado
Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
coloradonewsline.com
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee
Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
KJCT8
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado led the charge towards the legalization of marijuana for decades, and was among the first to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. However, an industry group says that the state is falling behind. Cannabis legalization advocates blame a law that went into...
This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas
DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing
Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice...
KJCT8
Colorado's heavy snowpack could cause heavy spring runoff
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Peter Zampa brings you the takeaways from 2023's State of the Union. Where Xcel makes its profit. Updated: 16 hours ago. Xcel does not profit off of your bills, so where do they...
Could Colorado see a major earthquake like Turkey and Syria?
Colorado has seen earthquakes, although none close to the magnitude of what hit Turkey and Syria early Monday. But just how bad could an earthquake possibly get in the Centennial State?
kunc.org
Physically disabled Coloradans face disproportionate struggles amid affordable housing shortage
Deb Walters has clocked nearly 3,000 miles in one of her wheelchairs cruising through Greeley. “I can get out and get around and go everywhere that I want to go,” she said. Walters has cerebral palsy. She has lived in her sunny ground-floor unit at Hope Apartments for nearly...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
coloradopolitics.com
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
Revamped tax brackets could change how much New Mexicans pay
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators took on the question: Should there be more tax brackets in New Mexico? The debate was spurred on by House Bill 119, which would change New Mexico’s income tax brackets. Under the bill, New Mexico would be “giving tax cuts to the large majority of the taxpayers in the state […]
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
RMGO denounces lobbyist’s racially charged comments during committee hearing
Testimony during a committee hearing on gun bills devolved to racially charged comments and a mention of the Holocaust. Colorado’s largest gun lobby walked back those comments.
