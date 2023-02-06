Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man found guilty of first degree murder in 2021 Argenta shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man on trial for the shooting and killing of another man in Argenta has been found guilty of first degree murder. Phillip Gehrken, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday...
WAND TV
Police respond to reports of a shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was sent to students Thursday morning stating Decatur Police arrived on the scene around 10:19 a.m. According to the advisory, upon arrival police located a...
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
25newsnow.com
Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
WAND TV
30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Cameron K. Taylor...
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
WAND TV
U-Haul driver apprehended after police chase in Menard County
MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County. According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.
wdbr.com
Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On January 4, a Decatur man was arrested for aggravated domestic battery by strangulation. According to the sworn statement of a Decatur police officer, a victim accused Michael R. Burries of keeping her trapped in a bedroom without food or water for two days starting on December 29, 2022. During this period, the victim said that Burries assaulted her multiple times.
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
WAND TV
State Sen. Doris Turner introduces bill to mandate EMS bodyworn cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Doris Turner has introduced a bill that would mandate body cams and dashboard cams for EMS workers. SB1306 would require "all EMS personnel to be equipped by their employers with body cameras that record the interactions of those personnel with patients, emergency responders, and members of the public during service calls."
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
