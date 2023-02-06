MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County. According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.

MENARD COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO