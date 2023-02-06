Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Providence Church pays off Compassionate Hands’ mortgage
Since the end of January non-profit homeless shelter Compassionate Hands in Lebanon is debt free after Providence Church in Mt. Juliet blessed it with a $190,000 check to fully pay off the mortgage of its Center for Hope & Renewal. Compassionate Hands Minister and Executive Director John Grant said the...
wilsonpost.com
Ms. Cheap: Nashville Zoo’s Souper Bowl Food Drive exchanges free tickets for donations
Want to go to the Nashville Zoo for free this year?. Well, it is so easy to get a voucher for a free visit just by donating food this weekend to Second Harvest Food Bank.
wilsonpost.com
WCS approves $2.2M to start new elementary school plan
Wilson County Schools is one step closer to getting a new elementary school after the WCS board on Monday approved $2.2 million for the design and management fees for a new elementary school to be built on Double Log Cabin Road. The board voted to transfer the money from the...
wilsonpost.com
Cumberland University's annual Phoenix Ball to be held June 3
Cumberland University announced that its 39th Phoenix Ball will be held on Saturday, June 3, in The Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on the university’s campus. This year’s Phoenix Ball chairs are Brad and Tasha Irby. This year’s theme “A Black and White Phoenix Ball” ties directly to the traditional black-tie elegance and prestige of the Phoenix Ball.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Mckenzie Frey
When most students go to a pep rally they can expect cheerleaders, coaches’ speeches, and games where they root for classmates; however, in 2019, students at Lebanon High School saw their cosmetology teacher McKenzie Frey get engaged. “My husband, Shaun, and I met my first year teaching together at...
wilsonpost.com
WCS to review ethics complaints against board member
At least seven people have filed ethics complaints against Wilson County Schools Zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla and the complaints will be addressed at a meeting of the board’s ethics committee on Thursday, Feb. 9. The ethics complaints were sent to board members who forwarded them to...
