ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2G9X_0kePlza200

A missing father from Oklahoma accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou, the medical examiner confirmed on Monday.

The video above is from a previous report .

On Nov. 15, Texas EquuSearch crews discovered 28-year-old Ridge Cole's body near MacGregor Park while coordinating with homicide detectives for a joint search.

Within 10 minutes, EquuSearch members and volunteers found a body 3.5 miles from where authorities believed Cole fell while walking along Brays Bayou after finding some of his belongings.

"He somehow slipped into the bayou. It's a terrible vertical ledge, and we found personal effects on the bank where he had been sitting, and it really pointed to that he had entered the water," Mark Edwards, with Texas EquuSearch, said in a previous report.

During the initial discovery, investigators did not confirm the body found was Cole, but on Nov. 18, the medical examiner confirmed it belonged to the missing father.

On Monday, the medical examiner reported Cole's cause of death as an accidental drowning.

Cole and his family arrived in Houston about three months ago as his 13-month-old baby boy was set to undergo a liver transplant. Cole, his mother, wife, and son stayed at the Ronald McDonald House Charities. He was last seen on Nov. 11, in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Comments / 12

Deb Jewett
2d ago

I know nothing of the waters depth of how far he fell - not enough details to speculate; however, a very sad tragedy happened. May the Lord bless the baby with a successful transplant and help heal their broken heart over his loss. I hope he was a Christian. Sending prayers 💜

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive

The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Rankin Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash and another was injured Wednesday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Gonzalez, four vehicles were involved in the crash on Rankin Road near the North Freeway. One of the vehicles involved became fully engulfed in flames, Gonzalez said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs

A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy