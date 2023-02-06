After a holiday and mid-winter hiatus, one of the Finnish American Heritage Center’s most prized collections will be open to the public again. The Price of Freedom Museum, which is North America’s largest collection of Finnish war materials, memorabilia and artifacts, will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m., beginning February 13 through to the end of April.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO