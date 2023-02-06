ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO