WNDU
Paw Paw man sentenced to five years for setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after lighting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo on fire. Joshua Brereton was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release on Monday afternoon. In October 2022, Brereton pleaded guilty to...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.
Fox17
Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
WWMT
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
WWMTCw
Portage Police drone tracks down suspect in the woods after fleeing officers
PORTAGE, Mich. — One man is in custody, after the City of Portage Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Wednesday night. Police responded to the incident around 6:15 p.m., according to Portage Police. The incident ended near Dogwood Drive and Valleywood Lane. Portage...
City of Grand Rapids files to dismiss Lyoya wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the City of Grand Rapids have filed a legal motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against them by family members of Patrick Lyoya.
WWMTCw
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
WWMTCw
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
WWMTCw
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Deputies: woman found at Allendale apartments with head injury
However, deputies say, before they got on scene, they were hearing reports of a possible stabbing, as well as a possible seizure.
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
WWMTCw
'Everything was taken from me,' WMU student tells suspect at home invasion sentencing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student who was the victim of a 2021 armed robbery and alleged rape in her own apartment said the incident has traumatized and changed her forever. "Everything was taken from me that night. I'm talking about my sense of my security," the...
Fox17
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
Deputies: Stolen cars used in string of burglaries, other crimes
A string of business were hit in Kent and Ottawa counties: Doors busted in and items stolen.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
