If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO