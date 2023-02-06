ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

wxxv25.com

GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday

This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi

Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy

If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program

Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast

Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Happy Hearts Senior Expo

An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class

Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow

The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Harrison County

If you have some old paint or car batteries lying around, go ahead and gather them up. Harrison County is bringing back its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County collection site off Lorraine Road, just north of the drawbridge.
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast

Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
PASCAGOULA, MS

