wxxv25.com
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
wxxv25.com
20th annual Lizana Parade cruised through the community over the weekend
Over in Harrison County, it was a family affair as the Lizana Mardi Gras Parade went cruising through the community. The 20th annual Lizana Parade has become a staple in the community. Fans were flooded with beads from Mardi Gras floats, four-wheelers, and by horseback. The parade started at Lizana...
wxxv25.com
The Elks Mardi Gras Parade tradition continued in Ocean Springs Saturday
The good times rolled in the City of Discovery as the Elks kicked off its annual Mardi Gras Parade Saturday. Mardi Gras lovers packed the streets with friends and family, filling the air with excitement and joy. The crowd and parade featured first-time participants as well as long-time paradegoers. The...
wxxv25.com
Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi
Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
wxxv25.com
Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy
If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
wxxv25.com
Teams competing in Bay St. Louis Rotary Club’s Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook
The Rotary Club in Bay St. Louis is having their 16th annual Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook-Off. The event has 28 teams competing to get an award for best chili. This is the biggest fundraiser the club throws every year. The event entry is $10 and for kids five...
wxxv25.com
‘Black Like it Never Left’ art exhibit pays homage to historic fashion
Visitors can take a step into history at the ‘Black Like it Never Left’ exhibit. Showcasing iconic fashion and tools used in the black community, the exhibit encapsulates what it means to be art. Anthony Badon created the exhibit after a friend of his mentioned his father giving...
wxxv25.com
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
wxxv25.com
Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast
Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
wxxv25.com
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
wxxv25.com
Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow
The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Harrison County
If you have some old paint or car batteries lying around, go ahead and gather them up. Harrison County is bringing back its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County collection site off Lorraine Road, just north of the drawbridge.
wxxv25.com
Student Athlete of the Week: Long Beach Bowling’s Lilly Sprinkle
You’ve probably heard of a closing pitcher coming in to seal the deal on a baseball win, but have you ever heard of an anchor in bowling?. That’s the job of this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Lilly Sprinkle. The game of bowling is typically...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Lady Admirals fall to Clinton in State Championship game
Seven soccer state champions have been crowned in the state of Mississippi, leaving just one game in the girls 6A ranks for the right to hold up a gold ball, something the Gulfport Lady Admirals are aiming to do for the third time in four years. Word on the street...
wxxv25.com
Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast
Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
