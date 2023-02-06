Read full article on original website
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
Kootenai County housing market slowing down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
Inflation impacting farmers and food producers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Increasing costs of food are putting more and more pressure on grocery store shoppers, but agricultural specialists said the impacts of inflation begin at the start of the production line. Food producers said they’re fighting rising costs of feed, hay, gas and other farming essentials.
Trustee elections to continue at Kootenai Health as transition to nonprofit continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Kootenai Health continues its transition to a nonprofit organization, two seats on the board of trustees will be up for election in May — but the roles of those trustees will look different than they did in years past, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
WA Bill would raise taxes on more potent cannabis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Marijuana in Washington is already taxed 37%, and Spokane has an additional 9% tax. Washington lawmakers are now looking to make that even higher, depending on how strong the marijuana is.
A new ice rink may be coming to Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley could soon be home to a new indoor ice rink as part of the city's new tourism strategy. The ice rink is one of the first proposed attractions for the city's tourism strategy, which will also consider other sports venues and attractions. The city is in the early stages of exploring whether there is enough demand to support it.
SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
BECU Foundation gives $100,000 grants to 8 Washington nonprofits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The BECU Foundation announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its annual Housing Stability Grant on Tuesday. Through an invite-only submission, eight local nonprofits were awarded $100,000 grants each to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas. Seven nonprofits also received a $10,000 grant for the same purpose.
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting on E. 7th Ave.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a drive-by shooting that occurred on E. 7th Ave. According to police, one person is dead and two are injured. Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. As of now, police are saying that this drive-by does not appear to be random and are searching for a possible suspect(s).
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Spokane Valley fire switching to safer firefighting foam
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced Monday it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. Washington state passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law...
Neighbors raise money for Coeur d'Alene mother and son after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
Spokane County deputies responding to fatal shooting reported on Havana
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are responding to a shooting that left one dead on South Havana St. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is a homicide.
Coeur d'Alene City Council members request more time to consider plans for 'Coeur Terre' project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene City Council members say they need more time to consider plans for the "Coeur Terre" development, which would build thousands of new homes, two schools and businesses in a field off Huetter Road. Tuesday nigtht's meeting lasted nearly six hours. In the end,...
Spokane Valley deputies, emergency crews rescue dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members responded to reports of a dog that fell through the ice on Shelley Lake. According to a press release, units responded on Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. to rescue the dog, who was reportedly around 40 yards offshore. Deputy Stephan Moore, sporting rescue gear, ventured onto the thin, weak ice to save the dog from the frigid water.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
