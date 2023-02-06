SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley could soon be home to a new indoor ice rink as part of the city's new tourism strategy. The ice rink is one of the first proposed attractions for the city's tourism strategy, which will also consider other sports venues and attractions. The city is in the early stages of exploring whether there is enough demand to support it.

