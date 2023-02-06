CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO