Durham, NC

cbs17

Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County

Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Durham organizations work to end homelessness

DURHAM — The number of children under 18 experiencing unsheltered homelessness in North Carolina quadrupled from 119 in 2020 to 482 in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Durham, many different organizations are working to reduce these numbers and to help people and families secure permanent housing.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Durham Public Schools redistricting plan looks to increase equity, will affect thousands of elementary students

In a 6 -1 vote, the Durham school board voted on Jan. 19 to adopt a controversial redistricting plan that Durham Public Schools says will increase equity in the district. Called “Growing Together,” the plan “will create five regions designed to increase pre-K seats and special program classrooms, reduce transportation time, increase access to magnet schools and specialized services and provide a geographical base for students through ‘neighborhood schools,’” according to the News & Observer.
WRAL

Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour

Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness

Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

UNC to test emergency sirens Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Unpaid parking tickets costing Durham nearly $700,000

DURHAM, N.C. — People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham – and it's costing the city a lot of money. Owed nearly $700,000 in unpaid citations, city leaders are trying to figure out what to do about the issue. Parking on the street in downtown Durham...
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Black History Month Spotlight: NCCU football coach Trei Oliver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go. Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get...
