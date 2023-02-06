Read full article on original website
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
How RTP Brought Diversity To Our CommunityGlenn WilkinsDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Lockdown lifted at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh
Brentwood Magnet Elementary School went on a Code Red lockdown because of a security concern Wednesday.
cbs17
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County
Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
Durham organizations work to end homelessness
DURHAM — The number of children under 18 experiencing unsheltered homelessness in North Carolina quadrupled from 119 in 2020 to 482 in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Durham, many different organizations are working to reduce these numbers and to help people and families secure permanent housing.
cbs17
Reported threat of student with weapon led to Code Red lockdown at Southeast Raleigh High School, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website. The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to...
Chronicle
Durham Public Schools redistricting plan looks to increase equity, will affect thousands of elementary students
In a 6 -1 vote, the Durham school board voted on Jan. 19 to adopt a controversial redistricting plan that Durham Public Schools says will increase equity in the district. Called “Growing Together,” the plan “will create five regions designed to increase pre-K seats and special program classrooms, reduce transportation time, increase access to magnet schools and specialized services and provide a geographical base for students through ‘neighborhood schools,’” according to the News & Observer.
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour
Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
Wake County students return to classroom since 2 schools went on Code Red lockdown
Hundreds of Wake County students return to class today, for the first time since two schools went on Code Red lockdown last week.
WRAL
Raleigh approves immediate help for those at risk of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID relief funds will help keep a roof overhead for families in Raleigh who suddenly find themselves out on the streets or who are on the brink of becoming homeless. The goal of this new emergency assistance program is to help at least 145 people who...
No weapons found in woods near Hillside High School during search day after deadly shooting
Durham students returned to class Thursday a day after one of their classmates was shot and killed not far off campus.
WRAL
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness
Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
cbs17
UNC to test emergency sirens Tuesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville […]
Black cultural life in Raleigh getting a museum to call its own on city's southeast side
Work is underway in southeast Raleigh to create the city's first African American Cultural Center.
WRAL
Unpaid parking tickets costing Durham nearly $700,000
DURHAM, N.C. — People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham – and it's costing the city a lot of money. Owed nearly $700,000 in unpaid citations, city leaders are trying to figure out what to do about the issue. Parking on the street in downtown Durham...
cbs17
Raleigh council agrees to review demands following Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council has voted to create a committee that to look into concerns from the community following the in-custody death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased...
Employee of assisted living facility steals financial cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
cbs17
Raleigh is #1 most affordable capital city, 2nd best state capital in the US, according to new study
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the most affordable state capital in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study, 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, ranked Raleigh the second best capital city in the country. It ranked Austin, Texas as the...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
cbs17
Black History Month Spotlight: NCCU football coach Trei Oliver
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go. Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
