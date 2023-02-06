ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state

By Clarice Scheele, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VECgW_0kePlCln00

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents.

An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly on Feb. 4 and the subsequent arrest and interviewing of her son, Benjamin Sly, 26.

PREVIOUS: SCSO ID’s murder victim as suspect’s mother

The affidavit states that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the home after they were called by a friend of Jill Sly’s. The caller said she had been speaking with Jill Sly on the phone and noticed abnormal behavior, and she later told her friend “help.”

The caller told investigators that she went to the Sly home and knocked on the door. Benjamin Sly reportedly opened the door, then slammed it in the friend’s face. He then allegedly chased her off the porch before catching her, assaulting her and strangling her until she lost consciousness.

The affidavit states that the victim was able to leave the home and call police, and Benjamin Sly reportedly returned to the home.

When investigators responded to the Clark Drive home, they reportedly spoke with Benjamin Sly, who had scratches and blood on him. The affidavit states while the SCSO was on the scene, a family member of Benjamin Sly’s arrived and went inside; police then heard the relative calling for help and put Benjamin Sly in a patrol car.

According to the affidavit, officers found Jill Sly in the kitchen under a blanket. She reportedly had suffered severe injuries to her head and facial area, and her breathing was described as “agonal.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Crime Watch

Jill Sly was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center, where the affidavit states she later succumbed to her injuries.

Neighbors in the area are deeply saddened by the death of one of their friends. One neighbor, Savannah Riffey, said she didn’t know Jill Sly well, but she was always kind to her.

“She did offer me a job about two weeks ago,” said Riffey. “She was a super nice lady when I talked to her on the phone. She was just asking me how I was, asked like what I like to do and stuff like that.”

Benjamin Sly was brought to the sheriff’s office and taken to an interview room. The affidavit states that after he was read his Miranda Rights, he “willingly waived and signed the agency rights paperwork agreeing to speak with Det. Riner without a lawyer present.”

During the interview, investigators report that Benjamin Sly said he had been in an argument with his mother because she had interrupted him while he was trying to tell her about the dreams he was having. The affidavit states Benjamin Sly said his family was constantly interrupting him and mistreating him, and “he finally just snapped.”

Body found on Dickenson County trail identified

Neighbors said they have witnessed Benjamin Sly and his mother have an argument before, one resulting in a threat to call police.

According to the affidavit, Benjamin Sly admitted that he had been sitting across the kitchen table from his mother when he began headbutting her “very hard numerous times.” After assaulting her, Benjamin Sly reportedly said he covered her so that he would not have to look at her.

Investigators also report that during the interview, Benjamin Sly said Jill Sly had spoken with a neighbor and friend on the phone before he started assaulting her. He also told investigators how he had headbutted the friend as well when she arrived at the home and said he was going to kill her as well, the affidavit states.

Benjamin Sly was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was arraigned on those charges Monday morning, a release from the SCSO states. His bond was set at $1 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tomahawk

Court dismisses first-degree murder case against Butler man

A criminal case against David Lee Albright, 71, of Butler, was dismissed by First Judicial District Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice on Friday, February 3, 2023. Albright was initially arrested on Friday, August 14, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges connected with the disappearance of 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
CUMBERLAND, KY
WJHL

Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with setting fire to an occupied building in Chilhowie. According to Chilhowie police, John Edward Callahan, 63, was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West Lee Highway at around 12:30 p.m. […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Foul play not suspected in Dickenson County death investigation

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said foul play is not suspected in the death investigation of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va. Fleming initially told News Channel 11 that Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 by an ATV rider roughly 15 feet off of the […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

SCSO ID’s murder victim as suspect’s mother

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) identified the body of a woman found with injuries at a Clark Drive home as the mother of Benjamin Sly, who authorities say is charged with first-degree murder. According to previous press releases from the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Saturday after […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Coeburn man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, of Coeburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distributing meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. According to an affidavit from an ATF agent...
COEBURN, VA
993thex.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Honaker police: Missing 22-year-old found safe

UPDATE Feb. 8, 7:50 a.m.: Stevens has been found safe, according to the Honaker Police Department. HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – The Honaker Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with autism. According to a release, Josiah Joel Stevens, 22, was last seen at his home on Clearview Drive in Honaker around […]
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

First responders address Wise Co. inhalation incident

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Members of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department addressed rumors surrounding an incident Wednesday night that led to multiple children visiting a hospital. According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road on a suspicious odor call at 8 p.m. When crews […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy