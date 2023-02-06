Over 400 Breakfast Products Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns

The recalled products include many ready-to-eat items sold in January.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new recall concerning over 400 products of various brand names due to concern that they could be contaminated with Listeria.

As detailed in the FDA announcement, the company Fresh Ideation Food Group, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is recalling products sold between Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, in the states of Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The products were sold at retail locations, in vending machines, and by transportation providers during travel.

After environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, Fresh Ideation Food Group put out the recall.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. See the full list of items being recalled here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , the germ Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious illness that is most likely to affect pregnant women, newborns, people aged 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC also stated that "an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die."

The products affected by the recall will have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name, and the sell-by or fresh-through date will be between Jan. 31, 2023, through Feb. 6, 2023.

The FDA report lists the hundreds of recalled products, including many breakfast items, desserts, fruit , sandwiches, salads and more.

The brand names listed are Fresh Creative Cuisine, Fresh Creative Cuisine White, Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label, Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan, InReach, Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, Orchard Bistro, Dietz & Watson, Shaw's, and Royal Farms.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.