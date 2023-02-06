ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, OH

Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.

The body of a 44-year-old man was found around 4 p.m. on Farmersville Johnsville Road, Jackson Township Police Chief Jon Schade confirmed with News Center 7.

According to Schade, the death was initially being investigated as suspicious, but suspicion was later ruled out following an autopsy.

>> NE Ohio Train Derailment: Evacuation area extended; Controlled release of chemicals planned

Schade says police believe the found body might be connected to a crash that occurred around January 22, which is when the Miami Valley saw measurable snowfall.

The body had been in the area for a while, and the snow might have made it hard to see.

Jackson Twp. police have requested assistance from BCI in the investigation.

News Center 7 will reach out to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office to confirm the identity of the man and confirm if next of kin has been notified.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



WHIO Dayton

