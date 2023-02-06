East Bay women of color in politics speak out on harassment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – An Oakland City Councilmember said she's being harassed, online and in person.

A group of progressive politicians held a press conference to call out threats against Black women in politics on Monday.

Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife says she's been on the receiving end of racist , misogynistic threats throughout her entire career as an activist and organizer.

"I, for years, have never said anything to anybody about what I go through," said Fife.

But at Oakland City Hall on Monday, Fife, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, California Senator Aisha Wahab, Assemblymember Liz Ortega, City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan and others spoke out about their experiences.

"It goes in waves," said Fife.

When the subject of the police department 's budget and staffing issues hit the national news, her Fife said her voicemail was flooded with death threats.

But according to Fife, some of her harassers are locals, and possibly politically motivated.

"When there's conversations in City Hall about the Howard Terminal development – real talk," she said. "Whenever those conversations happen, the harassment towards me goes way up."

The waterfront ballpark plans are intended for Jack London Square, which is in her district, District 3.

"So I will not be silenced," said Fife. "We will not be silenced. And we will continue to do this work."

