Washington — The pro-Trump rioter who marched through the halls of Congress while wielding a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge to learn his sentence on Thursday, more than two years after photos of him became some of the most widely recognized images of the attack on the Capitol.Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June 2022 after Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found he illegally entered the Capitol, where he marched through the halls outside the Senate chamber.The Delaware resident was convicted of multiple counts, including obstructing...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO