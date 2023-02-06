ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
KX News

Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WLBT

Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate - but it could be revisited

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would take control of the water, sewer and storm water systems away from the city of Jackson has cleared the Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 2889, which would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority, and transfer ownership of the city’s water and wastewater assets to it.
JACKSON, MS
The Center Square

Dominion-backed energy bills differ in House and Senate

(The Center Square) – A set of once-matching utility regulation bills backed by Dominion Energy passed out of the Virginia Senate and House this week, paving the way for further debate and discussion as lawmakers seek to settle differences between the two bills. Lawmakers in the Senate voted Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 1265 – a measure that currently looks very different from companion House Bill 1770, which also cleared the House of Delegates Tuesday. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

Jan. 6 rioter who brought Confederate flag to Capitol to be sentenced Thursday

Washington — The pro-Trump rioter who marched through the halls of Congress while wielding a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge to learn his sentence on Thursday, more than two years after photos of him became some of the most widely recognized images of the attack on the Capitol.Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June 2022 after Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found he illegally entered the Capitol, where he marched through the halls outside the Senate chamber.The Delaware resident was convicted of multiple counts, including obstructing...
WASHINGTON, DC
Matt O'Hern

West Virginia Senators Manchin, Capito Reintroduce Public Health and Border Security Act

Opioid deaths have devastated the Appalachian region of the United States, and West Virginia's two U.S. Senators are asking their federal colleagues to take further action to address the crisis, including enhanced border security. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin joined Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, to lead a bipartisan group of Senators in reintroducing the Public Health and Border Security Act.

