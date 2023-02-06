Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
WLOS.com
ACS board members indicate willingness to discuss vacant school with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City School Board of Education members talked about the future of the former Asheville Primary School during a special called meeting Monday night. Buncombe County has expressed interest in the property. A recommendation was made for the board to be willing to meet with...
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
WLOS.com
Rep. Chuck Edwards says 'low expectations' were met with Biden's State of Union address
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address Tuesday night, Feb. 7, showed blatant division among Democrats and Republicans, especially as topics like Medicare and Social Security came up. Western North Carolina's newly-elected Congressman Chuck Edwards said after the address that he was not...
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Critics slammed NC GOP’s anti-riot bill as ‘racist.’ This Black Democrat disagrees.
The bill would impose stiffer penalties for rioting. Rep. Shelly Willingham says backing the bill is an easy decision.
WLBT
Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate - but it could be revisited
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would take control of the water, sewer and storm water systems away from the city of Jackson has cleared the Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 2889, which would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority, and transfer ownership of the city’s water and wastewater assets to it.
Dominion-backed energy bills differ in House and Senate
(The Center Square) – A set of once-matching utility regulation bills backed by Dominion Energy passed out of the Virginia Senate and House this week, paving the way for further debate and discussion as lawmakers seek to settle differences between the two bills. Lawmakers in the Senate voted Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 1265 – a measure that currently looks very different from companion House Bill 1770, which also cleared the House of Delegates Tuesday. ...
WIBW
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday.
Jan. 6 rioter who brought Confederate flag to Capitol to be sentenced Thursday
Washington — The pro-Trump rioter who marched through the halls of Congress while wielding a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge to learn his sentence on Thursday, more than two years after photos of him became some of the most widely recognized images of the attack on the Capitol.Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June 2022 after Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found he illegally entered the Capitol, where he marched through the halls outside the Senate chamber.The Delaware resident was convicted of multiple counts, including obstructing...
WJLA
House Rules Committee weighs in on DC revised criminal code, statehood
WASHINGTON (7News) — In a hearing before the House Rules Committee Monday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) repeatedly referred to the “Radical D.C. Council" saying he was on the “same page” as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Comer is leading the charge to disapprove two bills passed by...
NC House approves controversial anti-riot bill with enough votes to override a veto
Multiple Democrats sided with Republicans in increasing penalties for rioting.
West Virginia Senators Manchin, Capito Reintroduce Public Health and Border Security Act
Opioid deaths have devastated the Appalachian region of the United States, and West Virginia's two U.S. Senators are asking their federal colleagues to take further action to address the crisis, including enhanced border security. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin joined Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, to lead a bipartisan group of Senators in reintroducing the Public Health and Border Security Act.
