Celebrate and learn at these Black History Month events in Kansas City

Alvin Brooks can take the long view. A fixture in the community for decades, Brooks has served as a Kansas City policeman, assistant city manager, elected official and community leader — most notably as the founder of the AdHoc Group Against Crime. He is an ideal person to share his wisdom as part of “Passing the Baton,” a new series of cross-generational conversations hosted by urban educator Carl Boyd.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO