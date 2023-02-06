ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate and learn at these Black History Month events in Kansas City

See how Kansas City is celebrating Black History Month.

February is Black History Month , a time to honor and recognize the difficulties, achievements, and contributions of Black Americans. Check out some of the local events taking place + other ways to celebrate in Kansas City.

Free Museum Admission
| Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, 1616 E. 18th St., KCMO | Now-Tuesday, Feb. 28 | Times vary | Free | The Royals Charities organization is encouraging Kansas Citians to visit the museum by covering all admission costs for the month of February.

A Black History Month Celebration: The Black Hour | Boho Sway at Canary, 3835 Main St., KCMO | Friday, Feb. 17 | 5:30-10 p.m. | $35 | Come wind down from the week with other Black professionals.

aSTEAM Village Black History Month Showcase | Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St., KCMO | Friday, Feb. 17 | 7:00 p.m. | $0-20 | Hear Dr. Carl B. Mack speak on the “Black Heritage Journey.”


Love Everything Black Fashion & Art Show | The Next Paige, 5930 Troost Ave., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6-8 p.m. | $15-40 | Celebrate all things Black with live music and the showcasing of art & Heart Black Lives apparel .

The Culture and Politics of Rap | Kansas City Public Library, 4801 Main St., KCMO | Sunday, Feb. 19 | 3 p.m. | Free | Listen to the explorations of professor Jeffrey Ogbonna Green Ogbar as he traces hip-hop’s rise as a powerful, cross-racial force in the music industry.

Bonus: The Kansas City Public Library is hosting events
all month long. Plus, check out these Black History Month reading recommendations .

Black History Month Trivia Night & Happy Hour | The Combine, 2999 Troost Ave., KCMO | Friday, Feb. 24 | 6-8 p.m. | Free | Play trivia and win prizes — the first 40 attendees get a free drink ticket.

Think To Win Pt.3: WOMEN EDITION Panel Discussion | Equal Minded Cafe & Event Center, 4327 Troost Ave., KCMO | Friday, Feb. 24 | 6-9 p.m. | $10 | This panel made up of women of color is focused on tackling big conversations, providing solutions, and connecting with one another.

Black at the Barrel
| Barrel of the Bottoms, 1427 W. 9th St., KCMO | Friday, Feb. 24 | 8-10:30 p.m. | $15-20 | Get your giggle on at this all-Black comedy show.

2nd Annual Black Futures | 2001 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 25 | 4-9 p.m. | $15-50 | Feel the energy of the professional Black KC landscape at this networking event — with a portion of sales going to United Way of Greater Kansas City.

43rd Annual Black Men and Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony | Forest Grove Baptist Church, 1417 N. 9th St., KCK | Sunday, Feb. 26 | 3:30-5:30 p.m. | Free | Celebrate the accomplishments of Black community leaders.

Bonus: Check out the African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO
for even more events fit for all ages .

