KTVU FOX 2
Hero honored for rescuing elderly couple from burning building in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - In January, Josue Contreras ran into a burning building in San Francisco to save two people he had never met before. On Wednesday, Contreras was honored by the San Francisco Fire Commission for his heroic actions. And that fateful fire may end up leading him to his...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion
Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega Avenue, and was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. By 10:25, the home was a charred shell. Other...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
TikTok causes North Bay family-run noodle restaurant to go viral
A small, family-run noodle shop in Santa Rosa is now bustling thanks to a seven second video posted to TikTok. In the video, owner Vuong Lee leans against the counter of Lee’s Noodle House, forlorn.
sfstandard.com
Robbed Oakland Baker Fights for Life After Being Dragged 50 Feet
The owner of Oakland’s Angel Cakes bakery, Jen Angel, is fighting for her life after a Monday robbery saw her hospitalized in a critical condition. Angel’s close friends told The Oaklandside it may take days to find out if she will recover from a head injury she sustained after trying to retrieve her stolen belongings. She was robbed while sitting inside a car.
kazu.org
The stolen statue of Dennis the Menace is finally going home
Dennis the Menace is returning home to his namesake playground in Monterey, after rescue divers recovered the bronze statue of the infamous troublemaker that was stolen last August. Sheriff Tina Nieto called it a happy day for Monterey County. "And the reason it’s such a happy day is because, we...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more
KTVU FOX 2
'Unreal': Woodpeckers hoard more than 700 pounds of acorns in walls of North Bay home
GLEN ELLEN, Calif. - Exterminators in the North Bay were recently met with a nutty surprise during a call to a home in the wine country community of Glen Ellen in Sonoma County: more than 700 pounds of acorns in the walls stacked up about 20 feet from floor to attic.
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
Family remembers the youngest victim of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY -- While the media spotlight has moved on, the pain, anger and loss linger for the family and friends of the seven farmworkers gunned down while at work at two local farms.On Wednesday, a gathering of family and friends was planned to say goodbye to the youngest victim of the shooting -- 43-year-old Yetao Bing.His grieving family released a statement, hoping that he will be remembered as a loving father and beloved coworker."Bing loved his job, a hard-working honest man, he worked his whole life cultivating mushrooms," the statement read. "Everyone enjoyed working with him and appreciated...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey’s stolen Dennis the Menace statue has been found.
Dennis the Menace is coming home. Local authorities have recovered the famous statue of the legendary comic strip-turned-TV-and-movie character, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bronze statue had been missing since Aug. 21, when it was stolen (and not for the first time) from its home at Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey’s El Estero Park.
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases
SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police. The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
