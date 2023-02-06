Read full article on original website
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
The FADER
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch the Hip Hop 50 Tribute Medley at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
The Hip Hip 50 tribute medley at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards definitely was an eye catching moment. Celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop as a genre, the Recording Academy put together a performance to showcase the history and and global influence of Hip-Hop. The segment featured appearances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Complex
Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and More Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With Epic Grammys Performance
The Grammys commemorated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance and people watching at home lost their minds. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes were just some of the titans of the genre who took the stage for the performance, which was produced by Questlove. Other hip-hop icons that...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
WHAS 11
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
50 Cent Drops Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 6, 2003: It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent first made an impact in the game with his stellar debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The nine-times platinum album delivered seven entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and four Grammy nominations (among a long list of others noms). Overall, Fif’s 2003 opus successfully cemented the former hustler as a rap phenomenon.
Jay-Z Praises Rakim For “Paving The Way” During Meetup At The GRAMMYs
Two of Hip-Hop’s most revered lyricists recently crossed paths at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Jay-Z crediting Rakim with helping “pave the way” for himself and other artists during his career. The interaction, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena, began when Ra spotted Hov walking in his direction, prompting the 55-year-old to approach his Brooklyn counterpart to exchange pleasantries.More from VIBE.comJay-Z Says 'Renaissance' Should Have Won Album Of The Year At 2023 GRAMMYsLL Cool J Leads Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At 2023 Grammy AwardsJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards Greeting one another with...
Beyoncé Wins Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Plastic Off the Sofa.” The musician beat out Adam Blackstone (“’Round Midnight”), Babyface (“Keeps on Fallin’”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Snoh Aalegra (“Do 4 Love”) to win the award.
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Stevie Wonder Leads Grammy Motown Tribute with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton
Stevie Wonder led a small all-star tribute to Motown along with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton to celebrate more than 60 years since the founding of the legendary label, its founder Berry Gordy, and its artists during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Backed by the R&B vocal group WanMore, Wonder,...
