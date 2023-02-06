ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

‘Rest easy good boy’: Middletown Police K-9 Koda passes away

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the passing of K-9 Koda after a battle with cancer.

Koda was a 7.5-year-old Dutch shepherd. He graduated from the Middletown Police K-9 Academy and started patrol with the Middletown Division of Police in 2017 where he served alongside his partner, Sgt. Dennis Jordan, for the last 6.5 years, according to a Facebook post by Middletown Police .

Sgt. Jordan was shot in the line of duty in August 2020 , and police said the situation could have been much worse had it not been for the bravery and heroism of K-9 Koda and the other officers involved.

During the course of his career, K-9 Koda received numerous commendations and awards. He was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, as well getting narcotics off of the street.

In 2021, Sgt. Jordan and K-9 Koda received the Valor Award at the North American Police Work Dog Association Conference in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

In addition, Sgt. Dennis Jordan and K9 Koda received the National Patrol Case of the year from the United States Police Canine Association. The award was given during the USPCA National Field Trials in New Hanover County North Carolina for the 2020 shooting.

Sgt. Jordan and K9 Koda also received the Combat Cross medal for the 2020 shooting.
Sgt. Jordan & K9 Koda took Top Dog overall in Narcotic Detection in the United States Police Canine Association Region 5 trials in Middletown.

They also received first place in Narcotic Detection Vehicles, first place in Narcotic Room Search and Sgt. Jordan also took home the Sportsmanship Award.

K-9 Koda dedicated his life to serving, and Middletown Police are asking for community members to keep Seargent Jordan’s family and the entire police division in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Rest easy good boy, we’ve got the watch from here,” they said in the Facebook post.

