9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
UpNorthLive.com
A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road. “Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we...
UpNorthLive.com
Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
Norton Shores Police searching for suspect in serious injury hit-and-run
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in January that caused serious injuries to another driver. The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at about 8 p.m. on northbound US-31 near East Hile Road. A...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
UpNorthLive.com
Nice day Wednesday, not so nice day expected tomorrow
Today's a good day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Highs will range from 35 to 42 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 35 to 48 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind will be 5 to 15 mph mainly from the south. And we'll get some sunshine.
UpNorthLive.com
Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform in Interlochen this summer
INTERLOCHEN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Interlochen Center for the Arts announced Monday that the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will rehearse side-by-side with young students this summer. The DSO will perform at Interlochen's Kresge Auditorium on July 22 as part of the 2023 Interlochen Arts Festival. The DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader...
