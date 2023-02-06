ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

9&10 News

Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address

A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
MASON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nice day Wednesday, not so nice day expected tomorrow

Today's a good day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Highs will range from 35 to 42 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 35 to 48 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind will be 5 to 15 mph mainly from the south. And we'll get some sunshine.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform in Interlochen this summer

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Interlochen Center for the Arts announced Monday that the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will rehearse side-by-side with young students this summer. The DSO will perform at Interlochen's Kresge Auditorium on July 22 as part of the 2023 Interlochen Arts Festival. The DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader...
INTERLOCHEN, MI

