Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet

MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
MONTREAT, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville preparing for run at several state indoor titles

Asheville — (WLOS) It might be a headscratcher if you decided to attend a WNC high school indoor track meet. You'd still find yourself shivering on cold bleachers, probably at a football stadium. There is only one dedicated indoor track facility in North Carolina, so teams are forced to do what they can to compete.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com

Milliken to close Rutherford County facility, affecting 103 employees

BOSTIC, N.C. (WLOS) — Global manufacturing company Milliken is shutting down a plant in Rutherford County. The county Economic Development Office said it has reached out to the company to offer assistance to employees. Milliken said it is still working to see how many workers it may be able to place in other facilities in the region.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

System could bring accumulating snow to WNC this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Accumulating snowfall appears more likely this weekend across WNC. There are still questions as to how much, but models are in better agreement that we could see measurable snow on the ground starting Saturday (Feb. 11) night and lasting through Sunday (Feb. 12), followed by a very quick melt.
ASHEVILLE, NC

