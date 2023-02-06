Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Catamount Middle School goes remote temporarily due to high rates of illness
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Catamount Middle School in Cullowhee is operating on a remote learning schedule Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8-9, due to high rates of illness among staff and students. The school announced in-person learning would resume on Friday, Feb. 19. Assignments will be emailed to students and...
WLOS.com
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
WLOS.com
More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
WLOS.com
Micro-housing in the mountains: Two developments in the works for downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer plans to bring two micro-housing projects to downtown Asheville. The developments are at 217 Hilliard Avenue and 46 Aston Street. “We’re excited because we think it meets some of the goals for the city, which include affordable housing, as well as sustainability,” said David Moritz.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
WLOS.com
ACS board members indicate willingness to discuss vacant school with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City School Board of Education members talked about the future of the former Asheville Primary School during a special called meeting Monday night. Buncombe County has expressed interest in the property. A recommendation was made for the board to be willing to meet with...
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
WLOS.com
‘It’s a lifelong sport’ Asheville Youth Rowing Association makes mark in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Youth Rowing Association continues to provide athletic opportunities for students in grades 6th-12 across Western North Carolina. “In this sport, there are no stars, it isn’t as if one person is going to make the boat go faster,” said Head Coach Jack Gartner.
WLOS.com
Asheville preparing for run at several state indoor titles
Asheville — (WLOS) It might be a headscratcher if you decided to attend a WNC high school indoor track meet. You'd still find yourself shivering on cold bleachers, probably at a football stadium. There is only one dedicated indoor track facility in North Carolina, so teams are forced to do what they can to compete.
WLOS.com
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
WLOS.com
Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
WLOS.com
'We need to do something' Report finds racial disparity in county, city school scores
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners received the results of a report on the status of students in county and Asheville City Schools. The report showed a significant disparity in student achievement according to race. The report, which did not include private, charter or...
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
WLOS.com
State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant trees at Brittain Creek to preserve aquatic habitats, prevent erosion
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 20 volunteers gathered at Hendersonville's Brittain Creek on Tuesday morning for a live staking event. The goal is to improve water quality and prevent erosion. Live staking is the process of planting tree-cuttings along creek beds during the dormant months -- November through March....
WLOS.com
Milliken to close Rutherford County facility, affecting 103 employees
BOSTIC, N.C. (WLOS) — Global manufacturing company Milliken is shutting down a plant in Rutherford County. The county Economic Development Office said it has reached out to the company to offer assistance to employees. Milliken said it is still working to see how many workers it may be able to place in other facilities in the region.
WLOS.com
System could bring accumulating snow to WNC this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Accumulating snowfall appears more likely this weekend across WNC. There are still questions as to how much, but models are in better agreement that we could see measurable snow on the ground starting Saturday (Feb. 11) night and lasting through Sunday (Feb. 12), followed by a very quick melt.
