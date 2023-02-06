Flora Ann Wilson, 74 of Fordsville, died Saturday (02/04) in Louisville at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She is survived by her daughters: Leslie Southard of Louisville, Michelyn Wilson Bhandari of Richmond and Elizabeth Slaughter of Lorain, Ohio; a son: Grayson Wilson of Fordsville; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six sisters: Madonna Lake, Jovonne Smith, Charlotte Haynes, Brenda Crafton, Janice Wilson and Esther Hall and three brothers: Tony Hall, Mike Hall and James Hall. Funeral services will be 11 Saturday (02/11) at the Providence Baptist Church with burial in Sarver Cemetery in Grayson County. Friends may call at the church after 5 Friday (02/10) afternoon and after 9 Saturday morning. The Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville is in charge of arrangements.

FORDSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO