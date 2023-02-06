ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

wxbc1043.com

Sue Virginia Gilvin

Sue Virginia Gilvin, 96 of Brandenburg, KY, died Friday (02/03). A memorial service will be held Sunday (02/12) afternoon at 3 Eastern time at the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church. The Bruington-Jenkins- Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

Flora Ann Wilson

Flora Ann Wilson, 74 of Fordsville, died Saturday (02/04) in Louisville at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She is survived by her daughters: Leslie Southard of Louisville, Michelyn Wilson Bhandari of Richmond and Elizabeth Slaughter of Lorain, Ohio; a son: Grayson Wilson of Fordsville; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six sisters: Madonna Lake, Jovonne Smith, Charlotte Haynes, Brenda Crafton, Janice Wilson and Esther Hall and three brothers: Tony Hall, Mike Hall and James Hall. Funeral services will be 11 Saturday (02/11) at the Providence Baptist Church with burial in Sarver Cemetery in Grayson County. Friends may call at the church after 5 Friday (02/10) afternoon and after 9 Saturday morning. The Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville is in charge of arrangements.
FORDSVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Bessie Decker

Bessie Decker, age 89 of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday (02/07) at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her daughter: Pat Blandford of Louisville; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Albert Stinnett of Indiana, Ron Stinnett of Falls of Rough and Donnie Stinnett of Custer. Funeral services will be held at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 PM with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday after 9:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge Health Foundation.
HARDINSBURG, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Board of Education

2/8/2023—The Breckinridge County Board of Education approved the audit report for the 2021/22 Fiscal Year at their regular meeting Wednesday evening. The report was prepared by Patrick and Associates, LLC, of Winchester, KY. For the year ending June 30, 2022, the Board had net revenues of $42,099,646, and net expenses of $40,307,274.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Moore High School coach arrested, accused of fighting with student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student, according to JCPS Police Department. On Wednesday, officials were notified by school staff on an assault on a student by a staff member. When the officer arrived, they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY

