Albany fire department gains 17 new members

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.

Below are the new members of the Albany fire department. As of today, February 6, these new members will begin their training at the Albany Fire Academy.

Emilio Genzano

Joseph Kitchener

Ryan Katinas

Sean Hunter

Zephaniah Kozakiewicz

William Balfe

Jon Wilbur

Ryan Brennan

Charles Staffieri

John Schatz

Colton White

Matthew Furlong

Nicholas Walker

Erik Wullum

Adam Zeilman

Matthew Tedford

Matt Barranca

