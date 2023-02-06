Albany fire department gains 17 new members
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.Reese Witherspoon’s first “book of the month” takes place in Pittsfield
Below are the new members of the Albany fire department. As of today, February 6, these new members will begin their training at the Albany Fire Academy.
- Emilio Genzano
- Joseph Kitchener
- Ryan Katinas
- Sean Hunter
- Zephaniah Kozakiewicz
- William Balfe
- Jon Wilbur
- Ryan Brennan
- Charles Staffieri
- John Schatz
- Colton White
- Matthew Furlong
- Nicholas Walker
- Erik Wullum
- Adam Zeilman
- Matthew Tedford
- Matt Barranca
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 4