University of Nevada, Reno urges residents to test homes, businesses for radon gas
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is taking a proactive approach to improving the health and safety of the Reno community by offering free radon detection kits to residents in the area, allowing them to test their homes for the presence of radon gas.
mynews4.com
Reno approves $250k settlement for observer hurt by police in Black Lives Matter protest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno approved a $250,000 settlement with a Black Lives Matter observer injured during a May 2020 protest when police fired nonlethal pepperball rounds into the crowd. The settlement resolves a federal lawsuit filed by Rebecca Gasca, who was...
mynews4.com
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
mynews4.com
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
mynews4.com
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
mynews4.com
AARP Foundation offering free tax services for Reno-Sparks seniors
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — It's tax season, and AARP is helping seniors in our community to file 2022 taxes for free. There are several tax aide sites in the Reno-Sparks area catering to seniors that need help filing taxes, and the AARP is one of them.
mynews4.com
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
mynews4.com
2 hospitalized after car crashed into tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno Wednesday evening, said the Reno Police Department (RPD). At approximately 5:17 p.m. on February 8, crews responded to a report of a single vehicle...
mynews4.com
Sparks city council to discuss possible settlement with former fire chief
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — The Sparks city council is set to debate a possible settlement with their former fire chief during Monday's meeting. The attorney representing Mark Lawson sent a letter to the city at the end of January demanding more than $441,000 to cover a number of costs including breach of contract and what he describes as "tortious" behavior.
mynews4.com
Economic forecast expert says Reno is not in an affordable housing crisis
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Despite fears of a national recession, one economic expert says the country, and especially Northern Nevada, is positioned well to weather any economic challenges. The data points to national unemployment at its lowest point in years and industrial production at one of its highest points....
mynews4.com
Man arrested accused of DUI in deadly head-on crash in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of driving under the influence after a head-on crash killed a man in Stead early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Stead Blvd. and Sagewood Drive just after midnight on February 8 on the report of a crash.
mynews4.com
Man arrested after domestic disturbance leads to standoff with Sparks Police
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers arrested a man after an hours-long standoff that began Monday night. The incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the Sparks Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Park Vista Apartments. The victim told...
