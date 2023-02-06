SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.

