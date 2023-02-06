ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year

Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
AARP Foundation offering free tax services for Reno-Sparks seniors

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — It's tax season, and AARP is helping seniors in our community to file 2022 taxes for free. There are several tax aide sites in the Reno-Sparks area catering to seniors that need help filing taxes, and the AARP is one of them.
2 hospitalized after car crashed into tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno Wednesday evening, said the Reno Police Department (RPD). At approximately 5:17 p.m. on February 8, crews responded to a report of a single vehicle...
Sparks city council to discuss possible settlement with former fire chief

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — The Sparks city council is set to debate a possible settlement with their former fire chief during Monday's meeting. The attorney representing Mark Lawson sent a letter to the city at the end of January demanding more than $441,000 to cover a number of costs including breach of contract and what he describes as "tortious" behavior.
Economic forecast expert says Reno is not in an affordable housing crisis

Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Despite fears of a national recession, one economic expert says the country, and especially Northern Nevada, is positioned well to weather any economic challenges. The data points to national unemployment at its lowest point in years and industrial production at one of its highest points....
Man arrested accused of DUI in deadly head-on crash in Stead

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of driving under the influence after a head-on crash killed a man in Stead early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Stead Blvd. and Sagewood Drive just after midnight on February 8 on the report of a crash.
