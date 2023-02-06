Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public School Officials announced the closure of several schools in the area as police search for an armed man. Wednesday, February 8, officers were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a "person in crisis" situation. A firearm was discharged while...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick County woman held without bail after fifth vehicle theft since December: police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Frederick remains behind bars after being caught with a stolen vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it was the fifth time that she had been found with a stolen vehicle since December 2022. 32-year-old Heather...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect convicted of second degree murder in death of police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo of second degree murder and handgun charges in the death of James Blue III, the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office. Blue was fatally shot in January of 2022 along Walker Avenue,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
9 men indicted on gang, drug, murder charges; police searching for additional suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the indictments Monday for their participation...
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police investigating shooting that left man hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment after being shot Wednesday night. According to police, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once there, officers located a 46-year-old man with an apparent non-life...
foxbaltimore.com
Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police searching for armed man after barricade in Cockeysville
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are looking for an armed man after a barricade in Cockeysville. UPDATE - Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description. Police are searching for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Police say he is 5'7", and weighs 165...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police search for gunman who shot victim in back as he walked away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance video of a shooting in Baltimore in January in an attempt to find the person who shot a victim in the back. The shooting happened on January 4 in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Angry parents plead for change at city Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Some of our kids are afraid to go to school," said Judy Bellamy in an impassioned plea to school commissioners Wednesday night. Dozens of parents and community leaders gathered at a forum at Edmondson Westside High School to lay out their frustrations with school commissioners. "Our...
foxbaltimore.com
Law and Order: differing opinions about how to approach juvenile crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Juvenile justice has been the big focus in Baltimore City as the new general assembly and city state's attorney, Ivan Bates, get to work. How they solve the issue of juveniles involved in crime is the question, as there are differing opinions about how to approach it.
foxbaltimore.com
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
Comments / 0