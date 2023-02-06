ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore Police investigating shooting that left man hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment after being shot Wednesday night. According to police, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once there, officers located a 46-year-old man with an apparent non-life...
BALTIMORE, MD
Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Angry parents plead for change at city Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Some of our kids are afraid to go to school," said Judy Bellamy in an impassioned plea to school commissioners Wednesday night. Dozens of parents and community leaders gathered at a forum at Edmondson Westside High School to lay out their frustrations with school commissioners. "Our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law and Order: differing opinions about how to approach juvenile crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Juvenile justice has been the big focus in Baltimore City as the new general assembly and city state's attorney, Ivan Bates, get to work. How they solve the issue of juveniles involved in crime is the question, as there are differing opinions about how to approach it.
BALTIMORE, MD
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD

