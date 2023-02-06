Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
wxbc1043.com
Bessie Decker
Bessie Decker, age 89 of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday (02/07) at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her daughter: Pat Blandford of Louisville; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Albert Stinnett of Indiana, Ron Stinnett of Falls of Rough and Donnie Stinnett of Custer. Funeral services will be held at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 PM with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday after 9:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge Health Foundation.
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
wxbc1043.com
Sue Virginia Gilvin
Sue Virginia Gilvin, 96 of Brandenburg, KY, died Friday (02/03). A memorial service will be held Sunday (02/12) afternoon at 3 Eastern time at the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church. The Bruington-Jenkins- Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
wxbc1043.com
SPORTS: Tigers, Aces Win; ‘Cats, Cards Lose
LEITCHFIELD (02/07/23) – Mercer Rogers and Lane Taul each scored 12 points as the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers beat Grayson County Tuesday night, 56-37. The Tigers outscored the Cougars, 18-4 in the third quarter to break the game open. The Tigers’ next game is Friday night against Hancock County.
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings' Sterling Riggs is a dad again as he welcomes his newborn son!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. He joins big sister Crew, who is now...
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
watchstadium.com
Kenny Payne: How Long Will the Leash Be at Louisville?
Jeff Goodman and Doug Gottlieb talk about Kenny Payne’s future at Louisville when asked from our YouTube page. They say Payne will at least get another year.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
wdrb.com
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
wxbc1043.com
Barbara Jane Brashear
Barbara Jane Brashear, 84 of Brandenburg, died Thursday (02/02). She is survived by four children: Melena Shilts, Mary Bishoff and Michael Clark, all of Brandenburg, and Mark Clark of Ekron; a step daughter: Maggie Burke of Mount Juliet, TN; two sisters: Bettye Brown of Brandenburg and Joyce Kiper, Grayson of Grayson; a brother: John Raymer, Jr. Ashburn, VA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern time Thursday (02/09) afternoon at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (02/08) and after 10:00 AM on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
