Bessie Decker

Bessie Decker, age 89 of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday (02/07) at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her daughter: Pat Blandford of Louisville; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Albert Stinnett of Indiana, Ron Stinnett of Falls of Rough and Donnie Stinnett of Custer. Funeral services will be held at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 PM with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday after 9:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge Health Foundation.
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Sue Virginia Gilvin

Sue Virginia Gilvin, 96 of Brandenburg, KY, died Friday (02/03). A memorial service will be held Sunday (02/12) afternoon at 3 Eastern time at the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church. The Bruington-Jenkins- Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
SPORTS: Tigers, Aces Win; ‘Cats, Cards Lose

LEITCHFIELD (02/07/23) – Mercer Rogers and Lane Taul each scored 12 points as the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers beat Grayson County Tuesday night, 56-37. The Tigers outscored the Cougars, 18-4 in the third quarter to break the game open. The Tigers’ next game is Friday night against Hancock County.
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
Barbara Jane Brashear

Barbara Jane Brashear, 84 of Brandenburg, died Thursday (02/02). She is survived by four children: Melena Shilts, Mary Bishoff and Michael Clark, all of Brandenburg, and Mark Clark of Ekron; a step daughter: Maggie Burke of Mount Juliet, TN; two sisters: Bettye Brown of Brandenburg and Joyce Kiper, Grayson of Grayson; a brother: John Raymer, Jr. Ashburn, VA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern time Thursday (02/09) afternoon at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (02/08) and after 10:00 AM on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
