Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
Stovall, Tygart Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team. Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.
Razorbacks Slated for 15 Games on ESPN Family of Networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks will appear on ESPN’s family of networks 15 times during the regular season this spring in addition to having games available on SEC Network+. Back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks will make their 2023 linear...
What Eric Musselman’s Breaking of Silence about Nick Smith Jr Means in the Bigger Picture
FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in more than a month, Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman provided an update on Nick Smith Jr. on Wednesday. The freshman phenom has missed all but five games with what the UA has described as “right knee management” and hasn’t played since Dec. 17, when he apparently tweaked the injury against Bradley.
Arkansas places 66 on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas placed 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll as part of 1,154 total student-athletes in the league. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Women’s Tennis Open Home Season Against Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team open up their home season at Billingsley Tennis Center this weekend after four straight road matches to begin the spring. The Razorbacks, who are 3-1 this dual season, will face the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10.
Razorback Brew 2/7: Wild Cats, Feral Hogs
Good morning. From the track to the hardwood, the Razorbacks are making moves this week. We’ll prep you for tonight’s battle between SEC rivals, and give you some nostalgia as well for your Tuesday morning. One Arkansas: The Arkansas football program and One Arkansas NIL partnered up with...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
10 Razorback Games Slated for National Television in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023. The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.
Razorbacks Finish 12th in Spring Opener
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arkansas shot a final round 305 and finished 12th at The Hayt Invitational, played at Sawgrass Country Club (par 72, 6,966 yards). Individually, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded an even-par round Tuesday to finish tied for sixth and recorded his first top 10 of the 2022-23 season.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
How to Listen to Razorback Baseball
Fans looking to listen to Razorback Baseball on the radio this season can tune in for free inside the Razorback app or through one of our radio affiliates. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon” near the...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M
A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
