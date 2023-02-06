ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WTRF

New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 5, 1889: Fiddler and self-taught physician James Franklin “Doc” White was born near Ivydale, Clay County. White served the community as doctor, dentist and midwife, delivering more than 1,800 babies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVDEP’s 2023 Make It Shine spring cleanup accepting applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Applications are now available for the 2023 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). This year’s event will be held during the first two weeks of April, the 1st through the 15th and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

What is West Virginia’s favorite gaming console?

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — From the beginning of even the earliest video games, there has always been a type of ‘console war’ that spawns some of the most advanced, futuristic consoles. Early ‘console wars’ consisted of gaming superpower Nintendo going up against the up-and-coming Sega. As games, graphics, and other technology improved, newer companies took […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
dcnewsnow.com

New snow tubing location in West Virginia

Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon

In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, state senators unanimously passed a bill to reduce income taxes by 15% while also offering rebates for cars and some other assorted taxes. Also, education and family planning bills advanced. West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

