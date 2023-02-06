Adam Smith Center to host two former Presidents, a former legislator, and a foreign policy expert for its Spring 2023 Senior Leadership Fellowship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
IIhan Omar called out for 'mind boggling' comments on foreign affairs committee
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., blasts Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over previous statements on the House foreign affairs committee and calls for her removal.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Santos, Romney have tense exchange before State of the Union
Rep. George Santos of New York and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah had a tense exchange moments before the State of the Union address in which Romney told Santos that he didn't belong in the Capitol. Romney walked into the House chamber Tuesday night with other senators to take his seat ahead of the speech as Santos stood alongside the aisle near his own seat. "I didn't expect him to be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States," Romney told reporters after the speech. "Given the fact that he's under ethics investigation, he...
House Republican blasts Biden administration’s closed-door briefing on Chinese spy balloon
A member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wasn’t satisfied by what he heard from senior Biden administration officials on Monday during a closed-door briefing on the Chinese spy balloon incident. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) characterized the briefing as “unspecific, insufficient and backward-looking,” according to Fox News Digital, further telling the outlet that officials didn’t provide evidence to back up weekend claims by Defense officials that three similar flights took place when former President Donald Trump was in office. “What I took away from this briefing confirmed that this administration and not the previous one had plenty of advance warning of an...
White House defends Biden's claim that Republicans want to cut Social Security: 'He put them on defense'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touted President Biden's State of the Union address in a press gaggle Wednesday, saying it put the GOP "on defense."
House GOP launches probe into John Kerry’s secret negotiations with China
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is demanding that President Biden’s special climate envoy, John Kerry, turn over documents related to secret negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party that the Republican says “undermine the United States’ interests.” Comer informed the former secretary of state in a letter on Thursday that the House panel will investigate his role in the While House and his talks with Beijing, claiming that Kerry’s office has so far ignored requests for information. “In the 117th Congress, we requested information from you regarding your position as special presidential envoy for climate (SPEC) — a cabinet-level position that does...
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Sen. Mitt Romney confronted fellow Republican Rep. George Santos on the House floor Tuesday night, as Santos is the subject of several investigations over his alleged lies and ethics violations Utah Sen. Mitt Romney had some harsh words for New York Rep. George Santos before Tuesday night's State of the Union address. According to CNN, a member witnessed Romney, 75, telling fellow Republican Santos, 34, "You don't belong here," as the representative passed by him in the House of Representatives chamber prior to President Joe Biden's speech. Romney later criticized Santos for taking...
White nationalism gets a hearing in the Republican House
Xenophobia is the original offense of the Trump era. The former president launched his campaign in 2015 by saying of Mexican migrants, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” It was a gross mischaracterization of facts, but the nativist message resonated with a Republican base primed by far-right media figures to despise non-white immigrants. […] The post White nationalism gets a hearing in the Republican House appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Rep. Ro Khanna talks growing Hindu nationalism and visa wait times as he prepares to helm India Caucus
Rep. Ro Khanna will be a co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, he said in an exclusive interview last week. Khanna, a Democrat who has been representing California’s 17th Congressional District since 2017, will co-chair the caucus with Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla. “When I started...
booktrib.com
The Future of American Democracy Told by Immigration Lawyer Turned Senate Candidate
After the disturbing events of January 6, 2021, the future of American democracy depends upon restoring the people’s belief in its fundamental systems and values, according to immigration attorney and U.S. Senate candidate (2022) William Sanchez in The Promise of America. This autobiography of sorts introduces Sanchez to a...
Comments / 0